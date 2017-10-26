CSC confers Seal of Excellence Award to 4 Luzon water districts

TARLAC: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has conferred Citizen’s Satisfaction Center Seal of Excellence Award to four water districts in Central Luzon for their outstanding accomplishments in the delivery of frontline services. The conferment aims to motivate or inspire government employees and agencies to improve the quality of their performance and instill deeper involvement in bringing their services to the public, according to CSC Regional Director Nelson Sarmiento. This year’s Four Star Awardees conferred with glass seal plus P25,000 check were Santa Rosa Water District and Peñaranda Water District, both in Nueva Ecija; Concepcion Water District in Tarlac; and Plaridel Water District in Bulacan, which was awarded the highest distinction with Five Star Seal of Excellence Award and P100,000 check.

Jerry M. Hernandez