CSC extends deadline for 2018 honor awards nominations

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations to the 2018 Search for Outstanding Government Workers (Honor Awards Program) from March 30, 2018 to April 4, 2018 to give way for the observance of the Holy Week. The CSC said the extension will give ample time for nominees to package their nominations and attend to all documentary requirements that will be submitted to the regional offices. The HAP is an annual Search which covers three categories – Presidential Lingkod Bayan, CSC Pagasa and Dangal ng Bayan awards. More details on HAP can be viewed on the CSC website: www.csc.gov.ph. Inquiries and other concerns regarding the Search can be done through the nearest CSC Field Office or the CSC-Regional Office VI at telephone no. (033) 321-1253.