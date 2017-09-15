CSC officer slain in Tuguegarao

THE regional director of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) was killed on Friday at about 5 p.m. by gunmen riding a motorcycle in Tuguegarao City.

Lawyer Neil Agustin of Abulug town in Cagayan province, was shot dead by unidentified suspects while driving his Toyota Altis car (ZFX-210) along Gonzaga Extension, Centro 10 in the city.

Police said the CSC officer sustained several gunshot wounds in the body which resulted in his instant death. Investigation is ongoing.

Local government officials in Tuguegarao City have condemned in strongest term the killing of Agustin.