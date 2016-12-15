CSC voids 326 Makati ‘midnight appointments’

THE Civil Service Commission (CSC) has nullified the “midnight appointments” of former Makati City acting mayor Romulo “Kid” Peña Jr.

The city’s Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) said 326 appointments made by Peña during the election ban have been revoked so far.

Since Mayor Abby Binay took office in July, the HRDO has received the voided appointments in batches from the Makati field office of the CSC. These included 114 promotions, 175 regularization, 29 casual appointments, one reemployment and one original appointment.

The CSC said the appointments violated a memorandum circular that bans outgoing elective and appointive officials from issuing appointments after the May elections until June 30. Such appointments shall be disapproved, except if they meet certain conditions for exemption from the ban.

The CSC voided appointments at the city’s accounting and budget departments, City Administrator’s Office,

Civil Registration Office, Education Department, Economic Enterprise Management Office, Finance Department, General Services Department and Internal Management Control Office.

The rest came from International Relations Department, Law Department, Makati Action Center, Makati Health Department, Office of the City Building Official, Office of the Mayor, Office of the Vice Mayor, Ospital ng Makati, Makati Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, University of Makati and various offices of the members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.