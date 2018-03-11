CSR education grantees breach 440,000 mark

Total beneficiaries from the education projects of Aboitiz Foundation increased by 34 percent in 2017 from the previous year’s 329,963 grantees.

For its thrust to provide quality and accessible public education for the Filipino youth, the figure manifested 441,840 students received assistance from all over the Philippines in 2017.

A total of 1,015 education-related projects were implemented by the Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate foundation of the Aboitiz Group, as well as by various companies in the industries of power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and construction

“The Aboitiz Foundation commits to continuously find better ways to help Filipino students to either study further, set up businesses, or be employed. We are proud of our accomplishments in education in 2017. These serve as our inspiration and our contribution to advance business and communities by co-creating safe, empowered, and sustainable ones,” Aboitiz Foundation First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Maribeth Marasigan said.

Career clinic and education fair

Most prominent of these initiatives were the Career Clinic and Taguig Education Fair organized through the partnership with Edukasyon.ph, in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd). Over 700 Aboitiz Foundation high school scholars attended the Career Clinic, while 1,012 Grade 12 students attended the Taguig Education Fair.

These activities support DepEd’s K to 12 program and aim to provide additional knowledge that will help the students decide on their future career paths.

The event recognized various companies for their support for public schools nationwide through the Adopt-A-School Program.

“A key component of our initiatives’ success is the dynamic partnerships that we forge in the private and public sectors. We in the Aboitiz Group are proud to partner with DepEd in championing quality public education for the country’s next generation,” Marasigan noted.

Other initiatives

The Aboitiz Group also focused on the development of special science elementary schools (SSES) and technical-vocational high school (tech-voc HS), having already supported 11 SSES and 37 tech-voc HS to date.

Because of this support, these 11 SSES have managed to win 31 science research-related awards in regional and international contests, and 82 percent of graduates from these SSES have moved on to various science high schools.

The foundation continues to provide education support in the college level through the Purposive College Scholarship Program, under which 293 scholars have graduated as of 2017. Of this number, 93 scholars have graduated with distinction, while 31 have been employed by the Aboitiz Group.

In 2017 alone, 61 scholars were able to graduate (22 with Latin honors), while two are currently employed under Aboitiz.

In terms of infrastructure, the Aboitiz Group has so far donated 2,435 “thin client” computer units, constructed 936 new classrooms nationwide, and rewired 5,431 existing classrooms, the latter of which are currently all fire-free.

Established in 1988, the purpose of the foundation is to drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities through programs in education, enterprise development, and the environment.

Since its inception, its corporate social responsibility (CSR) interventions have evolved from one-time donations to carefully designed programs that empower its beneficiaries to pursue their aspirations.