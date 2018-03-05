Cua to represent PH in Asia bike races

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) big bike division revealed last week its newest talent, the Philippine Super Bike champion 16-year old Troy Jacob Cua Alberto, who will represent the Philippines in the 2018 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup.

Asia Talent Cup’s main objective is to find talents among Asian young riders that can replace the current MotoGP stars using the same motorcycle used in Moto3. Asia Talent Cup will hold races in multiple locations including Qatar, ThaiIand, Japan, and Malaysia.

Troy also qualified for the Thai Talent Cup that will start in April. Both Talent Cups are organized by Honda and Troy will riding the Honda NSF 250R that was designed solely for racing.

Present during the send off event that was also the opening of the Honda Flagship shop in Makati were Honda Philippines’ executives headed by president Daiki Mihara.

“We believe in helping, young and, talented racers like Alberto by providing them a training ground to hone their skills and propel them to the most prestigious international competition “ Mihara said.

Inline with HPI’s international goals in motor sports, it launched its first Flagship shop that displays Honda’s big bike line. It also boasted a service facility that is more advanced, complete with the latest diagnostic tools and certified Honda technicians backed up by readily available parts. It also has a basic riding center where Honda certified riding instructors teach the basics of riding, handling, and care for the motorcycles.

Also present during the send off was Department of Tourism (DOT) Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Communications, Special Projects and Official Spokesperson, Frederick Alegre, who is also an avid rider and a Moto Tourism advocate, to show support for Troy Alberto.

Troy’s proud parents Toti Alberto, who is also a PSBK and motocross champion, and Joy Cua were also present.

Toti said Troy, coming from racing heavier and more powerful 1000cc superbike, has a natural advantage in handling the lighter 250cc in races.