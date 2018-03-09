Cuban vote begins end of Castro era

HAVANA: Cuba on Sunday designates the 605 members of its National Assembly, an electoral process without surprise since there are as many candidates as seats. But one of them will succeed President Raul Castro in April, marking the first generational change of leadership under the island’s communist rule. For the first time in nearly 60 years, after the era of the Castro brothers, the presidency of Cuba will go to someone who did not fight in the revolution of 1959. His name will be known on April 19, the 57th anniversary of the failed CIA-backed invasion of the Bay of Pigs, known in Cuba as Playa Giron and considered on the island as “the first defeat of Yankee imperialism in Latin America.” Raul Castro, 86, officially became president in 2008 after two years as interim leader, and following his ailing brother Fidel who had governed since seizing power during the revolution. Fidel died in 2016.

AFP