Cubao bishop raising funds for drug orphans

Cubao bishop Honesto Ongtioco has started raising funds for the scholarship of children orphaned by the war on drugs.

“I am creating a scholarship fund to finance the schooling of children left orphaned by the victims of these violence,” Ongtioco said in a pastoral letter.

Ongtioco said those who want to help can send their donations. The Diocese of Cubao has six parochial schools that can take in these orphans.

“Education is our gift to help them secure a more promising future. You can bring your donation to your parishes or in the diocese,” he added.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) supported the bishop’s fund raising campaign and urged the faithful to contribute.

The CBCP also asked all parishes to offer their prayers for the victims of the war on illegal drugs and to ring their bells for 40 days starting on September 23 to November 1 at 8 p.m.

Ongtioco also encouraged Catholics nationwide to light candles in their homes to remember the victims of the drug war.

ASHLEY ERIKA JOSE