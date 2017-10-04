Cuevas seeks PPS repeat in Zambo del Sur

Andrei Cuevas tries to bring his winning act to Zamboanga del Sur as they banner the field in the Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Molave leg regional tennis tournament beginning today at the LGU-Moltec-Mahayag tennis courts.

Cuevas topped the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions last week, emerging as the lone double winner in the Ozamiz City stop of the circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and presented by Slazenger.

But the rising star from Tubod, Lanao del Norte expects a big fightback from top seed Steven Sonsona, whom he upended in the 16-U finals, along with the rest of the field seeking ranking points in the Group 2 tournament backed by the Unified Tennis Group.

Janmarie Anghag also sets out for a second straight win in the girls’ 16-U side but the Ozamiz City ace faces an uphill battle against the likes of Wyne Paglinawan, Rovie Baulete and Faye Lim with the troika also vying in the 18-U division led by Anamae Mendoza and Carmeville Gervacio.

Close to 200 entries are clashing for top honors in nine categories with five titles also up for grabs in the doubles, including the boys’ and girls’ 14- and 18-and-U and the 10-unisex.

Heading the huge 32-player draws in the boys’ 12- and 14-U divisions are Nash Agustines, Christopher Sonsona, Aslan Carbonilla and Kurt Bandolis (12-0) with Aaron Geromo gaining the top seed in the 14-U group that also includes Agustines, Christopher Sonsona and Carbonilla.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete City will host the next stop of the annual nationwide circuit on Oct. 12-16 before action shifts to Bacolod City on Oct. 19-23 for the 4rd leg of the circuit supported by Cebuana Lhuillier, PPS-PEPP, Wilson, Toby’s, BMeg, Citigreen, Babolat and Tru-Flex of the UTG.

Another two-week tennis festival will be held in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental in conjunction with the Pintaflores Festival with the juniors competition slated Oct. 26-30 and the Open to be held on Nov. 1-5.

The PPS-PEPP Community Coaches Conference and free tennis clinic will also be held on Oct. 27-29 to be conducted by the Macs Crankit Tennis Academy of Australia, according to PPS-PEPP sports program development director Bobby Mangunay. For details, call 091-4046464.