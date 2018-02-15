Cuisia named chairman of FWD Life

INSURANCE firm FWD Life Philippines has appointed Jose Cuisia Jr., former Philippine ambassador to the United States and former central bank governor, as chairman of its board of directors.

“We are truly honored that Ambassador Cuisia has taken on the role as Chairman of the Board. This is another step toward strengthening our game-changer position in the insurance industry,” FWD Life President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Grimes said in a statement.

Initially appointed as a member of the board and special advisor in June 2016, Cuisia will now hold a pivotal role in helping FWD Life Philippines achieve its goal of becoming a leading insurer locally, the company said.

FWD said Cuisia’s insights, influence, and formidable industry experience will be invaluable as he works closely with the management team to develop growth strategies for the company.

“I look forward to continuing to support FWD’s vision of changing the way people feel about insurance by creating fresh customer experiences, with easy-to-understand products and supported by digital technologies,” Cuisia said.

Cuisia, whose appointment took effect on January 24, is replacing Julian Lipman, who has stepped down as chairman to assume a new role in FWD.

Cuisia served as the Philippine ambassador to the US from 2010 to 2016. Before that, he served as governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas from 1990 to 1993 and administrator of the Social Security System from 1986 to 1990. His career has included several key positions with leading Philippine banks and financial institutions.

FWD Life is the first life insurance company licensed by the Insurance Commission of the Philippines under the new Insurance Code. FWD launched its commercial operations in September 2014.