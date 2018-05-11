Cultural agencies lead tribute to National Artist Cirilo Bautista

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) led the necrological service for National Artist for Literature Cirilo F. Bautista on Thursday at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

It was followed by a state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio.

Family, friends, cultural workers and notable names in arts and letters paid their last respects and celebrated the life of Bautista.

Among those who came to pay tribute to the late poet were National Artists Bienvenido Lumbera and Ramon Santos, NCCA Executive Director Rico Pableo Jr., and NCCA Commissioner for Heritage Fr. Harold Rentoria.

Bautista received the National Artist Award for Literature in 2014, in recognition of his craft and contribution to Philippine literature.

Among his infamous works are “Summer Suns” (1963), “Words and Battlefields” (1998), “The Trilogy of Saint Lazarus” (2001), and “Galaw ng Asoge” (2003).

His retelling of the Philippine history in the Saint Lazarus Trilogy won him the Makata ng Taon award from the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino or the Filipino language commission.

Dedicating himself to the development of the Philippine literary industry, Bautista took part in establishing several literary groups and literary workshops including the Philippine Literary Arts Council in 1981, the Iligan National Writers Workshop in 1993, and the Baguio Writers Group.

He was also behind the establishment of the Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center at the De La Salle University where he also taught literature.

Bautista passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday, May 6.