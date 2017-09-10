A cultural exchange in Manila

Shades And Sounds Of Bangladesh, a cultural exchange program of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Manila, will be launched tomorrow, September 12 at the 6th floor of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Design and Arts.

The exhibition features choice paintings of award-winning Bengali artists have exhibited in Korea, Indonesia, India, Japan, and Hongkong, which are part of the growing collection in the Embassy of Bangladesh in Manila. Tapestries or Nakshi Kantha, a type of embroidered quilt which is a centuries-old art tradition in Bangladesh created mostly by women will likewise share the spotlight.

The showcase will be followed by An Evening With Flute, a concert on the classical and folk musical traditions of the country, headed by master musician Ustad Murtaza Kabir Murad, a master flautist who will direct the rhythms and melodies from tabla, flute, and violin, through whims of nature, the depths of devotion, and emotions of joy, and the richness of their country’s riverine culture.

Swarup Hossain, Rejaul Karim, Nishat Afrose, Iftakhar Hassan, together with some students from the Music Production and Dance Departments of the DLS-CSB will join the maestro through the selected compositions with contemporary sensibility. The performance hopes to instil memories of the lounges of South Asian courts where music aficionados sit on carpeted floors with pillows to enjoy the music in a relaxed, informal manner.

Shades And Sounds of Bangladesh, curated by Alain Zedrick Camiling, is presented in collaboration with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, and is organized by its Arts and Culture Cluster.

The exhibit will run until September 26. The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Design and Arts (SDA) Campus is located at 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila.