Culture of and for the people

“THE Filipino culture is well and alive and our goal is to let our countrymen have a deeper understanding of culture, tradition and the arts.”

These were the words of the Philippine Information Agency’s (PIA) Region 3 Regional Director William Beltran at the Central Luzon launch of the 2016 NCCA-PIA Cultural Promotions Project, which seeks to do an intensive dissemination and promotion program for arts and culture in all of Luzon.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and PIA did a pilot launch of the project in Region 4 MIMAROPA on August 1, which was followed by a series of launches for Region 3 on August 8, Region 1 on August 10, and Region 2 on August 15.

In San Fernando, Mayor Edwin Santiago welcomed attendees of the Region 3 Cultural Promotions Launching, highlighting San Fernando City’s initiatives in the culture and arts sector. PIA Region 3 also seeks to do cultural forums, kapihan press conferences, a lecture series, and campus tours towards cultural promotion.

The Luzon-wide regional launch events are also a venue for showcasing each region’s best performers. Choral groups, dance troupes, and writers give the public the best of a region’s artistic and cultural productions, which is exactly what this NCCA-PIA Partnership seeks to promote.

The Central Luzon launch was filled with performances from various dance troupes for example, with Lahing Kayumanggi Dance Troupe of Bulacan State University, University of the Assumption Dance Troupe, Tarlac State University Performing Arts Dance Troupe, and the City College of San Fernando Dance Troupe. At the Region 1 launch, the internationally acclaimed choral group Samiweng Singers, from Ilocos Norte, sere­naded the attendees.

The regional launch events of NCCA-PIA’s Cultural Promotions Project is also an opportunity to encourage local government units to submit project proposals for the NCCA Call for Project Proposals for 2017. This is NCCA’s initiative to provide grants to cultural groups, local government units, educational institutions, and individuals that might have projects that enrich and promote Filipino culture.