CUP FICTION

Nespresso Grand Cru

Nespresso’s Grand Cru coffees, which gather 24 exceptional blends, feature distinct aromas and flavors that make each sip thoroughly satisfying. Only one to two percent of worldwide coffee crops meet Nespresso’s strict quality for the collection. Assure yourself a perfect cup every time you brew with Nespresso’s state-of-the-art, premium coffee machines. These machines bring out maximum flavor, while preserving freshness and aroma.

Nespresso is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-la Plaza and Abenson BGC.