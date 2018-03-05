Curfew in Indian Kashmir after troops kill six including civilians

SRINAGAR, India: Indian authorities on Monday shut schools and suspended internet services across swathes of Kashmir after soldiers killed at least six people including four alleged civilians in the restive region. Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said a military checkpoint came under fire Sunday evening in Shopian, a southern district of Indian-administered Kashmir, sparking a skirmish that left four dead. One of those killed was a suspected militant, Kalia said. Three others were found dead in a car some distance away. The army described them as accomplices but police were investigating this claim. Police later found another apparent civilian dead in a separate car. A sixth victim found Monday was identified by police as a suspected militant. The shootings sparked an outpouring of anger among locals, who said the civilians were non-combatants.

AFP