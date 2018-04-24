Curing business of accounting blindness

The government has decided to shut down Boracay starting this week to rehabilitate it, given findings of unhealthy waters in some of its beaches. Various businesses and groups have protested the planned closure, citing estimated economic losses.

It’s striking that business leaders argue over matters such as the revenue impact and the expected losses amid the bigger concerns such as what scientists have been pointing out as early as 2015 that waters surrounding most of Boracay’s beaches are tainted with human waste due to the island’s bad sewage systems. President Rodrigo Duterte may be excused for using characteristic hyperbole when he referred to Boracay as a “cesspool.”

The study supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) indicated that the “water quality in the eastern part of Boracay beach is alarming, making it unsafe for swimming and other human activities.” The JICA website reports that “direct discharge of untreated waste water near the shore brings about poor water quality level that consequently results in frequent algal blooms and coral reef deterioration.”

Why do business leaders tend to look at reality so differently from other people? Why would otherwise sensible and educated people expect that unhealthy bacteria in public waters should be ignored to protect their business profits when the health of other people is being put at risk?

One reason is that business success has traditionally been measured mainly through the profit-and-loss lens of accounting.

Keeping track of capital changes

Today’s business accounting practices are based on the double-entry bookkeeping system invented by Renaissance monk and mathematician Luca Pacioli in the 15th century, to keep track of changes in financial capital. Debits and credits are used to record changes in the monetary values of various assets, liabilities and, of course, capital itself. Such an accounting system has supported the goal of business leaders, which is to accumulate capital.

Unfortunately, Pacioli’s genius did not anticipate the complex world we have been living in for the past century, where human capital and, crucially, natural capital, are used and often abused by businesses in ways that are not accounted for. The accounting practice of business is, therefore, terribly incomplete and misleading. As a result, business owners do not notice that their profits are at the expense of nature and society as a whole. Current accounting systems leave them deaf and blind to this fact.

Imagine if you had to move around your house blindfolded, while navigating only through black-and-white snapshots of your surroundings shown to you each minute. Imagine further that you couldn’t smell, hear or feel anything as you moved around. After a while, you would step on some people’s toes without hearing a shriek of pain. You would topple and break things around you, unaware of the broken glass that you and others might later be stepping on – wounding yourselves and others.

You would apologize once you see the next snapshots and even offer to clean up or bandage wounds, but most of these gestures would be too little and too late. In other words, your behavior might be worse than that of a blind, autistic man – using only your internal picture of the world and largely unmindful of the real world outside.

If business leaders have to use accounting systems for important decisions, such systems have to be improved to account for more of the real world. There have been promising efforts to do this. The German sporting goods maker Puma released its first environmental profit-and-loss statement in 2011 and reported a negative impact on the environment valued at £210 million in 2010. The company learned that shoeboxes represented substantial waste in the company’s supply chain and switched to “Clever Little Bags,” which contain 65 percent less cardboard. The company further learned that much of its negative impact on the environment happened earlier in its supply chain – during cotton farming and leather tanning. It took steps to reduce that, too.

Soon, Puma may no longer be the rare exception. The International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) released its Integrated Reporting Framework in 2013, which calls on businesses to track not only financial capital but also human, social, intellectual, manufactured and, importantly, natural capitals. The IIRC hopes that businesses using integrated reporting will be able to “align capital allocation and corporate behavior to wider goals of financial stability and sustainable development.” Ayala Corporation released its first integrated report in April last year.

The closure and rehabilitation of Boracay may improve the cleanliness of the beaches. But that will not be sustained if business leaders in the area remain blind to the real impacts they have on the surrounding environment and the community. For this, they have to see beyond their current profit-and-loss accounting system.

Dr. Benito Teehankee is a full professor at De La Salle University. He is vice chair of the CSR Committee of the Management Association of the Philippines and research chair of the Shareholders Association of the Philippines. Email: benito.teehankee@dlsu.edu.ph