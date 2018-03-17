Current account deficit balloons to $2.5B in 2017

THE country’s current account deficit more than doubled last year as merchandise imports outstripped outbound shipments, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

The 2017 shortfall ballooned to $2.5 billion from $1.2 billion a year earlier and was equivalent to 0.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)

“This developed on account of the widening trade-in-goods deficit which more than offset the increased net receipts in the trade-in-services and secondary and primary income accounts during the year,” said Rosabel Guerrero, director of the BSP’s Department of Economic Statistics.

The fourth quarter alone saw the current account shortfall surge to $3.3 billion from the $566 million recorded in the comparable 2016 period.

For the full year, merchandise imports growth outpaced that of exports at 14.2 percent versus 12.8 percent, leading to a trade-in-goods deficit of $41.2 billion.

This outweighed net receipts of $9.5 billion, $3.1 billion and $26.1 billion in the country’s trade-in-services account (which includes outsourcing revenues), primary income (investments, etc.) and secondary income accounts (remittances), respectively.

The 2017 current account deficit exceeded the BSP’s expectations of a $100-million shortfall for the year and raised questions over its 2018 projection of a $700-million gap.

The widening has been blamed for the peso’s current weakness although the currency ended Friday up 10 centavos at P51.93 versus the dollar.

Central bank officials told reporters that that they expected the deficit to remain manageable this year.

As previously reported by the BSP, the wider current account shortfall boosted the country’s balance of payments deficit to P863 million last year, more than double the previous year’s $420 billion.

Notwithstanding this, the central bank said the country’s gross international reserves improved to $81.5 billion at the end of last year from $80.7 billion in 2016, enough to cover for eight months’ worth of imports and services.