Curry blames self, teammates for Game 2 loss

The lopsided 127-105 outcome of the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets in their NBA Western Conference Finals was a far indication of how Sephen Curry and company were dominated by James Harden and teammates, especially coming from similar uneven and uninspiring Game 1 results.

The Warriors have themselves to blame for theirs lackluster performance on the defensive end of the floor that Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry, who was targeted by the Rockets on 23 isolation plays — on which Houston shot 7-of-15 from the field — believes the Warriors should have had a much better showing.

“We were trying to be too cute with our [defensive]exchanges and our switches and all that stuff instead of just manning up and playing one-on-one defense,” Curry said as reported by ESPN. “Whether they score or not, as hard as we’re working on the defensive end, they’re working as hard on the offensive end to get shots up.”

“That was the difference between Game 1 and Game 2. They made a concerted effort to turn those one-on-one situations into a little bit more ball movement, and we were just a step slow, myself included,” Curry assessed.

Curry, who has scored 18 points and 16 points, respectively, in Games 1 and 2, insists he’s fully recovered from a left knee injury that caused him to sit out Golden State’s first-round series and five weeks total.

“I’m physically feel fine,” Curry said. “I’m playing without really any limitations so I can just go play basketball.”

Despite the surprising letdown, Curry expressed complete confidence in the Warriors heading into Game 3 Sunday (Monday in Manila) at Oracle Arena where he hopes his Warriors to separate a 1–apiece standoff.

“Obviously, now the cliché is we came here and we did what we’re supposed to do, and it’s 1-1, and yada, yada, yada,” Curry said. “That’s a good feeling, better than the alternative. Now we’ve got to go home and recalculate, figure out how to get the momentum back on our side. Get our home crowd into it and should be in good shape.”

Curry admitted that Game 2 setback was as one to forget, saying he has little problem putting it behind him.

Curry put in just 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting in what was considered as a very poor performance by his standards. However, the star guard thinks all he needs in Game 3 is one shot to get himself off and running again.

“I only need one shot. That’s all I need. I don’t really need many. I have confidence in myself. And my teammates have confidence in me to do what I need to do,” he said.