Curry returns with more than a modest performance

A day before his return in Game 2 of the Golden State’s second round NBA playoffs meeting with New Orleans, guard Stephen Curry said he was ready to contribute “modestly” to the Warriors’ bid to build what was hoped a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The only back-to-back winner of the much-coveted MVP honor did more than that though coming up with an outstanding performance as if he never left, helping the defending champions to a 121-116 victory as the best-of-seven series moves to New Orleans Friday.

Curry, who had barely recovered from a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee on March 23, came off the bench in his return, burned the hoop with 28 points and seven rebounds, coming off the bench with 4:20 left in the first quarter, amid deafening roar from the standing room only crowd at the Oracle Arena.

Eleven seconds after Warriors coach fielded him in, Curry swirled around his man, Jrue Holiday, and, using the screen provided Kevon Looney released a smooth 29-foot three pointer that signaled everybody that he, indeed, is back.

“It was funny,” Kerr said of Curry’s first bucket as quoted by USA Today. “We call a play we like to run just to get some movement, just to get the ball moving, and the ball swung to him and he just launched. Didn’t surprise me. That’s who he is. That was a fun moment.”

Another three from 32 foot out following with an inside the paint floater and another three from 32-feet out and Curry had knocked in three of his four shots and before the first 12 minutes expired the Warriors were breathing down the Pelicans’ neck, 29-27. Curry earned the first eight points of his total production for the evening.

The Warriors took command at halftime, 58-55, at halftime, with Curry leading all GSW scoffers with a team-high 12 points, making five of his first seven shots.

Plenty came in the second half. Like Curry showing his talent as showman burying another deep three with 48 seconds left in the third quarter and struck one of his statue-style poses afterward as the Warriors led 86-80.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points with a huge 3-pointer with 3:10 to play, to go with seven assists and six rebounds in Golden State’s franchise-record 14th consecutive postseason victory at Oracle Arena.

Draymond Green contributed 20 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds while battling Davis on both ends all night. Davis finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight

An altercation between Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo Warriors power-forward Draymond Green added drama to Game 2 GWS triumph leading Hall of Famer-turned TV commentator Charles Barkley to jump into the bandwagon by issuing provocative statement he wanted to punch Green in the face.

Such a remark drew stern reactions from Green himself and his mother. In the traditional post-game press conference Green said: “I heard what he said. A lot of guys talk on TV, stand behind a microphone and a TV screen. The fact of the matter is if you feel that strongly about something, he’s seen me a million times. If you feel that strongly about it, then punch me in my face when you see me.”

Barkley apologized as fast though saying: “I said something that I shouldn’t have said. I want to be man enough to apologize. I was 100 percent wrong.”