Curtain’s up for ‘Retire-Men’ at CCP

The Cultural Center of the Philippines with the support of The Japan Foundation presents the world-renowned theater company Rinkogun in a humorous play about the trials and errors of Thai, Filipino, and Japanese people who share their countries with one another.

In this production, a young man is investigating the actual conditions of ‘Retire-men’, or Japanese who move to Southeast Asian countries. What lies behind their seemingly carefree and peaceful second lives? Then there are the people who struggle to accept “Retire-men,” and the harsh realities facing those who cross borders to find employment. Can we all acknowledge our differences and live together?

Yoji Sakate and Nikorn Sae Tang directs while Mailes Kanapi, Narumol Thammapruksa, Marj Lorico, Nikorn Sae Tang, Tenshi Kamogawa, Kenjiro Kawanaka, Tsunekazu Inokuma, Maiko Hio, Naofumi Takeyama, Shoko Munakata and Yuka Tanaka star in the play.

Rinkogun, founded by Japanese playwright and director Sakate in 1982, has created an estimable body of original work that grapples with a wide variety of social and political issues in both modern Japan and the world at large.

The company’s dramaturgy encompasses a range of controversial and, at times, taboo topics. Through it’s relentless focus on current events, Rinkogun brings its audience a keen awareness of important social issues facing Japan and the international community.

In addition, the theater company has developed for the last 32 years a unique performance style though it’s regular use of the intimate black-box stage. In this laboratory-like setting, the company has experimented with combining Noh, Butoh, recorded music, film, video, fine arts, contemporary poetry, classical drama.

As a result, the company consistently receives popular attention and critical praise as one of the most prolific and political theatre groups in Japan.

Retire-men is playing today, 3 p.m., at Tanghalang Huseng Batute (CCP Studio Theater). For ticket reservations and other information, call 832-3704.