Cusi calls for more energy investments at Abu Dhabi meet

ENERGY Secretary Alfonso Cusi encouraged Asian countries to work together to enable greater investment in energy to ensure sustainable and secured energy access for Asia.

Cusi made the call during the 15th Ministerial Meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) held in Abu Dhabi on January 17.

“ACD is evolving to a higher level and serious intent of cooperation. The Philippines is one with the ACD in pursuing its vision of sustainable energy and secured energy access for Asia,” Cusi said in his speech during the event, which was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

“We continue to work with other countries to ensure a strong enabling environment which will encourage greater investment, especially in renewable forms of energy, as well as other conventional forms of energy,” he said.

The Energy chief noted that energy projects in the Philippines are, as a policy, treated as “projects of national significance.”

“We take the role of sustainable energy very seriously,” he added.

He underscored the building of an appropriate portfolio of dependable power capacity mix of 70 percent base load, 20 percent mid-merit and 10 percent peaking plant categories, while taking into consideration the 25 percent reserve requirements on a per grid basis.

He said the Department of Energy (DOE) will also pursue a natural gas infrastructure network to take advantage of its reliability, viability and environmentally friendly benefits like lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Since natural gas infrastructure demands long-term planning, sustained investment and cooperative efforts, Cusi pointed out that “we will be technology neutral as we need all forms of energy resource to fuel our economic growth.”

At the end of the dialogue, the ACD came up with the “Abu Dhabi Declaration” outlining an eight-point agreement adopted by the participating countries.

The agreements include energy-water-food security nexus; the facilitation and promotion of energy investment, research and development; the creation of new economic opportunities and markets across Asia; increasing energy access and connectivity across Asia; developing and integrating timely and coherent risk management systems for energy, water and food security; and facilitation of knowledge sharing, technology transfer and capacity building.

The Philippines is one of the founding members of the ACD, which now has among its members Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.