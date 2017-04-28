Cusi pushes for integrated energy-water-food programs

RAMON, Isabela: Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said integrated energy-water-food projects like hydro-electric dams is among the key strategy of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration to achieve its sustainable development goals.

“The Department of Energy (DoE) is encouraging the integration of programs to develop renewable energy, water and food production,” Cusi said.

The energy secretary was here on Wednesday for the 10th anniversary celebration of the privatization of the 360 megawatt (MW) Magat Hydroelectric Power Plant (Magat HEPP).

“I want this hydropower plant to serve as an example of this energy, water and food undertaking. This plant serves as peaking power plant that is capable of providing ancillary services for the stability of the Luzon grid, and also irrigates 80,000 hectares of land to feed millions of Filipinos,” Cusi said.

Cusi also conducted an aerial and technical inspection of the Magat HEPP and the ongoing construction of the 6MW National Irrigation Administration-Magat River Integrated Irrigation System (NIA-Mariis) which is expected to operate in December this year.

The two power plants will benefit not only the 10 municipalities across the provinces of Isabela, Ifugao and Nueva Vizcaya, but the entire country.

Lawyer Mike Hosillos, SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) said 10 years since Magat-HEPP transitioned from a state-run asset to a privately owned and operated facility under SNAP-Magat has continued to be a positive force in the industry and its host communities.

SNAP-Magat is a joint venture of SN Power of Norway and AboitizPower or SN Aboitiz Power.

He said that being on the border of Alfonso Lista town in Ifugao and Ramon (Isabela), Magat Hydro is a proud partner of its host communities since 2007.

