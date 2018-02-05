Cusing captures silver in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Paul Christian King Cusing delivered another sterling performance as he won silver in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition held at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Diliman Preparatory School tanker submitted 55.45 seconds to claim the second place honors in the boys’ 17-year 100-backstroke event.

American Julian Hill finished first with 54.63 seconds while another US bet Sterling Crane registered 55.71 seconds to finish third in the tournament that drew more than 600 competitors.

PSL President Susan Papa hailed the successful campaign of the PSL team that pitted their prowess against world-class swimmers from the host country and powerhouse China.

“I’m satisfied with the team’s performance in this competition. It’s hard to place in a tough field like this. There are Americans who were competing internationally while the Chinese team has an Olympian in their team,” said Papa.

She was referring to Chinese Xin Xan who participated in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England. The other members of the Chinese squad also competed in the prestigious FINA World Junior Championships.

Francino Archer Corpuz also made an impact on the final day of the competition by placing fourth in the boys’ 10-year 50 butterfly in 34.51 seconds, and seventh in the 100 backstroke via a 1:34.28-minute showing.

“The competition in Florida gave light to PSL swimmers. We have developed a lot of swimmers but our program is not being sustained by the schools where they were recruited. I don’t worry about it now as I have my fellow swimmer Alfredo Calpito who just joined PSL and he is now PSL director for our athletes in the United States,” added Papa.

Besides Cusing and Corpuz, the other members of the team who competed in the US tourney were Paula Camerla Cusing (girls’ 14-year), Trisha Anne Oliveros (girls’ 15-over), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 10-under), Joaquin Federico Mirasol (boys’ 11-12 year), Sofia Mae Ching (girls’ 10-year), Raindale Ching (boys’ 13-year), Sophia Anne Barcelo (girls’ 12-year) and Jazmine Francheska Mirasol (girls’ 15-over).

“We would also like to thank our kababayans who helped the team especially Mr. Rodney Kapunan for helping the team with transportation. It was a great campaign and we’re looking forward to be back in Florida,” Papa said.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

