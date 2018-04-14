Cusing, Cuyong lead MOS awardees in PSL National Series

Veteran international campaigners Paula Carmela Cusing and Lucio Cuyong 2nd topped the list of Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in the 2018 Philippine Swimming League National Series – MX3 Swimming Championship held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Cusing, a gold medalist in the SICC Invitational Swimming C

hampionship in Singapore, copped five gold medals to top the girls’ 14-year division while Cuyong dominated the boys’ 14-year category by winning six gold medals.

Reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy (boys’ 11-year) and Francino Archer Corpuz of Diliman Preparatory School (boys’ 10-year) as well as Julia Ysabelle Basa (girls’ 10-year) and Albert Sermonia II (boys’ 13-year) ruled their respective age bands.

The four tankers are fresh from successful campaigns in different international meets.

Dula and Basa won medals in the Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship in Tokyo in March while Corpuz earned medals in the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia, and Sermonia got medals in the Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Meet in Phuket, Thailand.

“It was an amazing competition as we saw them improve their times. We would like to thank MX3 for supporting this competition as well as the association’s grassroots development program,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Other MOS recipients were Denise Moira Baui (7), Alexandra Marie Pedracio (8), Jenn Albreicht Sermonia (9), Marielle Charlize Montenegro (11), Marriane Esther Cruz (12), Michaela Jasia Sula (13) and Angelica Mae Medrano (15-over) in girls’ class.

The other top finishers in the boys’ division were David Adam Jandayan (6), Christoffe Boletche (8), John Xavier Salinel (9), Lee Grant Cabral (12) and Paul Christian King Cusing (15-over).

PSL resumes its National Series on April 21 in Vigan.