Cusing named DPS Female Athlete of the Year

Philippine Swimming League standout Paula Carmela Cusing was named Female Athlete of the Year during the Diliman Preparatory School Athletes Night held at the DPS Auditorium in Commonwealth, Quezon City.

Cusing was picked based on her impressive showing in international competitions.

She participated in the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia and the Winter Kanto Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan.

Fellow veteran international campaigner Albert Sermonia was hailed as the Male Athlete of the Year after winning gold medals in the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Australia, Buccaneer Swimming Championship in Japan, Stingray Swimming Meet in Hong Kong, SICC Swimming Championship in Singapore and the Hamilton Swimming Championship in United Arab Emirates.

The other awardees were Paul Christian King Cusing, Ehm Alavi Chafi, Elie Alavi Chafi, Mckiro Agbanlog, Lee Grant Cabral, Kurt Peters, Shane Majinbun, Kervee Pastoril, Jen Sermonia and Jewel Sermonia.

“We’re proud of these tankers. Almost all of them started with us. We saw their progress from learn-to-swim up to winning gold medals in international competitions. We’re looking forward to see them grow not only as good swimmers but as better individuals of the society,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

No less than DPS President and former Sen. Nikki Costeng led the awarding ceremonies along with DPS Athletic Director Rensy Bajar.

The DPS athletes are regular participants in the monthly competition of PSL.

The DPS Dragons won three straight overall team championship crowns in the last three editions of the National Series.

Some of the DPS swimmers are now revving up for the Thanyapura Swimming Championship to be held in Phuket, Thailand later this month.