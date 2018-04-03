Customer’s Cradle opens second shop in Bacoor

Customer’s Cradle recently opened its second shop at Daang Hari Road in Bacoor, Cavite, 27 years after its first shop opened in Alabang-Zapote Road in Las Pinas in 1991.

“We set up the new shop to cater to our loyal customers from the south of Manila who used to deal with the usual heavy traffic on Alabang-Zapote Road just to be able to have their vehicles serviced at Customers Cradle. With this new branch in Bacoor, they can now get the same service they have come to rely on from us in an area where traffic is relatively lighter,” Customer’s Cradle proprietor Why Dagondon said in a statement.

Dagondon told Fast Times they are planning to open more branches nearby Manila.

“In our original plant in Las Pinas, we can only service up to 100 cars a week, maybe more, and we can’t accommodate everyone in a single go. This kind of support helps us motivate to open up another shop here in Bacoor. We chose Daang-Hari because of easier access for our customers from Santa Rosa, Cavite, Batangas, who used to travel to our original branch just to get their cars serviced,” he added.

The new facility in Baccor has a bigger workspace than the original branch in Alabang Zapote, and has 15 lifters, three of which are waterproof. A large customer lounge has been added at the second floor. Servicing progress can also be tracked in real time via a monitoring system.

Customer’s Cradle’s services was the first of its kind in the Philippines when it opened its doors in 1991.

“When we first set up shop in 1991 inside a Shell service station in Las Piñas, we already had a vision of how we wanted our business to be,” stressed Dagondon.

“We wanted a premium one-stop car-care shop where customers can comfortably stay and wait for their vehicles to be serviced without having to exert extra effort to go somewhere else to just while away the time, especially when they actually far away,” he added.