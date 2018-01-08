Customs agent convicted for breach of conduct over unfiled SALN

THE Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) of Pasay City has convicted a Customs agent of breach of conduct for failing to file his 2008 and 2009 Statements of Assets and Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

Based on a statement issued by the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday (January 8), Special Agent Wilfredo Sebastian initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea.

“Sebastian, assisted by his counsel, changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’ after informing the court that he fully understood the nature and consequence of the change of plea,” according to the statement.

The court fined him P5,000 (P2,500 per count), according to the statement.

A SALN is a declaration made under oath of assets (lands, houses, cash), liabilities (personal or institutional loans) and business and financial interests of a government official or employee, of his or her spouse, and of his or her unmarried children under 18 years old who are living in their parents’ households. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO