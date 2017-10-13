Customs agents seize P2B counterfeit goods

Agents of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Thursday seized counterfeit electronic gadgets worth P2 billion in Binondo, Manila.

Advertisements

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said fake iPhone and Samsung phones were found at a warehouse in Dasmarinas Street corner 371 Tomas Pinpin St. owned by Bryan Lee.

Lapeña said an investigation will be conducted to determine how the products passed through the customs bureau and who helped facilitate the release of the contraband. The warehouse owner will also be invited for questioning.

The BoC’s Intellectual Property Right Division (IPRD) earlier said that piracy and counterfeiting accounts for P13.3 billion in lost revenues per year.

Earlier, more than P3 million worth of agricultural products, automotive parts, used clothing, and fake Nike shoes from China were seized at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

MICP District Collector Ruby Alameda said 11 shipments were found to contain misdeclared items.

Lapeña said the shipments were seized after customs examiners found irregularity in the declared weight.