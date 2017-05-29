Customs agents seize P6.4-B worth of shabu

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized over the weekend 604 kilograms of shabu valued at P6.4 billion in two separate operations in Valenzuela City.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Neil Estrella on Sunday reported that the illegal drugs were recovered in two warehouses located in Aster Street, Paso de Blas and F. Bautista Street, Ugong.

BOC Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, who personally supervised the operation, authorized operatives to conduct raids on the warehouses.

Faeldon acted under the auspices of an intelligence report provided by Zhang Xiaohui, director of the International Enforcement Cooperation Division of the Anti-Smuggling Bureau of China’s customs ministry.

The drugs were found in five metal cylinders hidden inside a roller ball, an equipment used in printing presses, made of thick iron and wrapped with thick rubber which, customs authorities explained, cannot be penetrated by x-ray machines.

“We had to use a welding machine to break it open,” Estrella told The Manila Times.

He noted that prior to the raid, BOC operatives checked whether the imported roller ball where the drugs were hidden was still at BOC. It turned out that it had already been released.

Estrella revealed that a certain Fidel Anoche Dee and his sister received the shipment.

The raid was conducted in coordination with operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)

PDEA later confirmed that the substances hidden in the five metal cylinders were indeed shabu.

The suspects and the drugs are now in the custody of the PDEA and NBI.

Faeldon commended all the operatives involved in the raid, saying that the successful operation manifests the strong commitment and cooperation between China aand the Philippines in fighting illegal drugs.