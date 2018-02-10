Customs bureau urged to sell smuggled cars

SENATE President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd has asked the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to look for alternative ways to get rid of smuggled luxury items other than crushing them with bulldozers.

The senator said there are other steps the Customs bureau can take that could raise additional income for the government and at the same time prevent smugglers of luxury cars from getting it back through auction.

The Senate president issued the statement following the destruction last week of 30 luxury cars by the BOC.

President Rodrigo Duterte led the destruction of smuggled high-end vehicles that included brands like Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Lexus, Mercedes Benz, and Lexus.

The move was seen as a more effective way to discourage smugglers. Previously, smuggled luxury cars were auctioned.

Pimentel explained that unlike other smuggled goods like cigarettes or drugs which have no good value and which must be destroyed when confiscated, luxury cars have great value to serious car collectors.

“Hence my proposal is to sell them at public auction but open only to serious car collectors based abroad. The proceeds can be used to help calamity victims,” Pimentel said.

He added that he the vehicles should not be auctioned off.

“But if we sell them to buyers abroad, then we would have achieved the same objective and earned money for the government for use in worthwhile causes like helping victims of natural calamities,” Pimentel said. Jefferson Antiporda