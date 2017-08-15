Customs chief back in Senate for P6.4-B ‘shabu’ smuggling probe

CUSTOMS Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has maintained that he did not enrich himself at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

“I did not ask, I did not accept a single centavo while I’m at the Bureau of Customs,” said Faeldon who was present at the resumption on Tuesday of the Senate inquiry into the illegal entry of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) into the country.

“I really want to find out who these people are, how do they do their shenanigans in the bureau. We will prosecute them,” Faeldon told the blue ribbon committee, which is heading the investigation.

Faeldon missed the last Senate investigation after suffering chest pains. He was confined at the Manila East Medical Center in Taytay. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO