Customs chief revamps officials from 17 district offices in third reshuffle

CUSTOMS Commissioner Isidro Lapena implemented another round of reshuffle that saw changes in the leadership of all 17 district offices of the Customs Intelligence Investigation Service (CIIS) around the country.

This is the third round of the reshuffle carried out by Lapena since assuming the top post in September in an effort to rid the Bureau of Customs (BoC) of corruption, facilitate trade and arrest the slumping revenue collection.

It also coincides with Malacanang’s separate recent appointments of new Customs Deputy Commissioners Ricardo Quinto of the Intelligence Group (IG), Gladys Rosales of the Internal Administration Group, Teddy Sandy Raval of the Enforcement Group (EG) and Ariel Nepomuceno of the Post-Clearance Audit Group.

Raval was former deputy commissioner for IG and director of the Enforcement and Security Service, while Nepomuceno was deputy commissioner for EG.

They joined Deputy Commissioners Natalio Ecarma 3rd of the Revenue Collection and Monitoring Group and Edward James Dy Buco of the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group.

Still to be filled up is the deputy commissioner for the Management and Information System and Technology Group (MISTG), which was vacated by Gerardo Gambala, who was recently appointed to a new position at the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Lapena added that reshuffling of CIIS district commanders was “in the exigency of the service and in compliance with relevant Civil Service rules and regulations on reassignments and designations.”

Reassigned were Edgardo Sangil, CIIS district Ports of San Fernando and of Aparri to the Port of Limay; Rener Perez, PEZA/Cavite-Laguna Extensio Office to Port of San Fernando and of Aparri; Aris de Guzman, Ports of Bantangas and of Legazpi to Harbour Center; Bernadette Baviera, Port of Subic to Port of Cagayan de Oro; Tomas Geronimo, Port of Clark to Port of Manila; Silvestre Martinez, Port of Limay to PEZA/Cavite-Laguna; Michael Sykimte, Port of Surigao to North Harbor;

Redford Suposa, Port of Cagayan de Oro to Ports of Batanas and of Legazpi; Mardonia Piedad, Port of Zamboanga to Manila International Container Port(MICP); Carlo Bautista; Port of Davao to Port of Subic; Alexander Ong, MICP to Ports of Cebu and of Tacloban; Mark Paras, Port of Manila to Port of Zamboanga; Justin Roman Geli, Harbour Center to Port of Davao; Anre Dela Cruz, North Harbor to Port of Surigao; Manolo Arevalo, Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to Port of Iloilo; Jose Noel Torrecampo, Port of Iloilo to Port of Clark; and Vernie Enciso, Ports of Cebu and of Tacloban to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

All 17 CIIS district officers were designated officers-in-charge (OIC).

Lapena also reshuffled all 30 section chiefs of the POM and MICP and 10 district colletors, namely: PoM Collector Rhea Gregorio, MICP Collector Philip Vincent Maronilla, Cebu Collector Elvira Cruz, San Fernando Collector Romeo Rosales, Limay Collector Julisu Premedilkes, Iloilo Collector Jose Naig, Subic Collector Carmelita Talusan, Legazpi Collector Halleck Valdez and Aparri Collector Tomas Alcid.