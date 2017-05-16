Customs foils guns smuggling

Bureau of Customs (BOC) authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle two handguns to Vietnam and China concealed inside electric water heaters. The guns – Armscor caliber 45 and 9mm pistols – were seized at the Thomas Nationwide Transportation Warehouse in Pasay City after Alfonso Martin Sanchez, 21, of Caloocan City came to check on the status of the outbound parcels. Major Jaybee Cometa, head of the X-ray Inspection Project, said Sanchez was arrested for failure to produce documents for the guns. Charges of violation of the Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act were filed against Sanchez before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.