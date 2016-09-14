Customs intercepts ecstacy, shabu

SOME P7.5-million worth of ecstacy tablets and an undetermined amount of shabu from The Netherlands were intercepted at the Manila Central Post Office by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Wednesday. The contraband was concealed in five parcels containing car toys and jigsaw puzzles, consigned to a one Don Arnold and one Martin Domingo. The 5,000 ecstacy tablets were in orange and green and can be mistaken as part of a jigsaw puzzle at first glance. Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon ordered an investigation to identify those behind the attempt to smuggle the illegal drugs through the postal office. Last month, the BOC and PDEA also intercepted 2,000 ecstasy tablets at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Paranaque City (Metro Manila) and 2.4 kilos of cocaine at the Clark International Airport.