Customs, Justice officials tagged in airport smuggling operations

THE Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) has tagged several officials from the Bureau of Customs (BOC), and some prosecutors in the smuggling operation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) that was believed to have helped fund terrorists and insurgents in the country.

PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica said the commission has submitted its report and recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte regarding these officials who were allegedly involved in jewelry smuggling, who included resigned Justice assistant secretary Moslemen Macarambon Sr.

Macarambon was asked by President Rodrigo Duterte to resign from his post amid his alleged involvement in illegal activities.

Apart from Macarambon, the PACC has recommended the filing of administrative complaint and summary dismissal proceedings from service against Customs Operation office Lomotod Macabando, after he was apprehended last May 5, for smuggling 1.9 kilos of assorted gold jewelry at the NAIA Terminal 3, amounting to P6 million.

Macabando was spotted at the NAIA terminal 3 allegedly assisting the couple Abraham Mimbalawang and Bang-sa Mimbalawang, one of the eight jewelry smuggling syndicates, operating at the NAIA.

Belgica, in a press conference on Thursday, presented to the media a close-circuit television footage showing Macabando accepting a black bag from a male individual at the baggage carousel area of the NAIA terminal 3, which was later found to contain assorted gold jewelry.

The PACC also recommended placing under preventive suspension pending investigation Ramon Anquilan, district collector of Naia; Elizabeth Pableo, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Naia arrival division; lawyer Marlon Agaceta, chief of legal division of BOC at Naia; lawyer Lanto, OIC Pasay City prosecutor; Clemente Villanueva, inquest prsecutor; and Florencio dela Cruz, assistant city prosecutor.

The commission required Adsar Albani and Butch Ledesma, both from the NAIA Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, to show cause why their names should not be included in case.

PACC started its investigation into the “Customs Sundo” scheme after the commission received a report about a smuggling incident in December 2017 involving the Mimbalawangs who were found carrying assorted jewelry estimated at P15.1 million.

The couple was supposed to pay at total of P6.9 million on custom taxes and duties but because of the alleged intervention of Macarambon, the amount was reduced to P1.3 million allegedly upon the approval of Anquilan.

Belgica said similar incidents happened in January and February wherein Customs and Airport officials intervened and even escorted the Mimbalawangs to avoid inspection.

He noted that there had been apprehensions in the past but the suspects were able to avoid prosecution because of their connections at the prosecutor’s office.

“These smuggling syndicates have connection from the airport up to the prosecutor’s office that is why they were able to continue their operations,” he said.

The Mimbalwang couple alone has been operating since 2014 and has traveled 133 times and could have smuggled billion of pesos worth of jewelry.

He added that since there were eight syndicates operating in the airport, the PACC estimated that about P10 billion have been raised from their illegal activities with the help of erring officials.

“These smuggling activities could be part of fund raising efforts possibly to fund terrorists and insurgents in the country,” Belgica said, adding that the PACC is still investigating the matter. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA