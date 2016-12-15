Customs-NAIA to install CCTV live stream

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) will install a closed-circuit television (CCTV) live streaming by next year at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Customs’ arrival area to monitor movement of passengers’ luggage.

“By next year, these [Customs’ arrival] areas will soon have CCTVs that can be viewed from our command center in Manila,” BOC Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon said, who inspected the “special lane” for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and balikbayan at the Customs passengers’ area at NAIA tYrminal 1. The bureau will install 59 CCTV units at the three NAIA terminals. District 3 Collector Ed Macabeo said the CCTV live streaming can be accessed through public IP address 119.92.124.28 that features live images from the CCTV cameras installed at the main BOC building in Manila.