Customs official linked to P6.4-B ‘shabu’ shipment resigns

AN official of the Bureau of Customs implicated in the controversial P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment that passed through the Customs zone has resigned.

Milo Mastrecampo, chief of the BOC Internal Affairs Division (IAS), submitted his resignation to Malacanang on Tuesday after Customs broker Mark Taguba named him as among the officials who received weekly “grease money” in exchange for speedy facilitation of his shipments.

Using a dummy, Taguba said he brokered the P6.4 shipment of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) that passed through the green lane or without inspection.

Maestrocampo announced his resignation at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.