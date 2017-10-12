Thursday, October 12, 2017
    The Manila Times Online
    Customs operatives seize P2B in fake electronic gadgets inside warehouse in Manila

    COMBINED elements of the Bureau of Customs’ (BoC) intelligence and enforcement groups raided on Thursday a warehouse full of counterfeit electronic gadgets worth P2 billion in Binondo, Manila.

    “They are worth more or less P2 billion,” said Commissioner Isidro Lapena.

    He said the warehouse on Dasmarinas St. corner 371 Tomas Pinpin St., Binondo, Manila, was owned by a certain Bryan Lee.

    Lapena said the warehouse occupied three floors, which were registered as offices.

    Found inside were different kinds of counterfeit electronic gadgets. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL

     

