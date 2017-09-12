Customs operatives seize P9M in onions, carrots, garlic

MILLIONS of pesos worth of agricultural products were seized by intelligence operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for misdeclaration and lack of importation permit.

The hot goods, consisting of four-footer containers of red and white onions, and one 40-footer of carrots were seized at the Manila International Container Port (MICP). They have a total value of P9 million.

The shipments were consigned to V2Y International Marketing Co. with office address at Madrigal Bldg., Escolta, Manila. They came from China and arrived at the MICP on two separate occasions.

Records showed that they were declared as fresh garlic and apples but upon examination turned out that they contained onions, carrots and garlic. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL