Customs ordered to form ‘super body’ to go after smugglers, illegal traders

THE Department of Finance (DoF) has ordered the Bureau of Customs (BoC) to create a “super body” that would run after smugglers and illicit traders in the graft-ridden agency.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena said the new super body would unify all the anti-smuggling efforts of the bureau in the 17 collection districts nationwide under a task force commander who could plan and execute all of the bureau’s anti-smuggling operations.

“This is a DoF directive. We want to create an anti-smuggling task force that will continuously operate against smugglers. It will have an intelligence arm, operations arm and investigation and prosecution arms,” Lapena said.

Lapena said the other units like the intelligence group (IG) and enforcement group (EG) may still operate but in coordination with the task force which, he stressed, was the principal operating arm.

“Other units can still operate but must be coordinated with the anti-smuggling task force. For example IG operation is on intelligence gathering, then whatever information it gathers it will pass it to the task force. The task force will be the one that will execute,” he added.

“The intelligence arm of the task force is the IG, the enforcement arm is the EG and BATAS (Bureau Action Team Against Smugglers) will be the investigation and prosecution arm. So there will be no conflict,” he said.

According to Lapena, the task force will also have extensive coordination with the Coast Guard, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other general law enforcement agencies of the government.

He also said the task force would tap the services of the private sector, saying that in any activity, the community and citizen involvement were always important.

“If people are on the side of the government, chances are the government will succeed,” he added. WILLIAM DEPASUPIL