Customs personnel seize misdeclared SUV

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has seized a shipment containing a sports-utility vehicle (SUV) at the Port of Davao for misdeclaration and lack of importation permit.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña ordered the seizure of the shipment after it was discovered during the inspection that aside from the declared dump truck and tractor head, it also contained a used Hyundai Terracan SUV worth at least P500,000.

“The seized shipment was declared as used dump truck and tractor head. It was discovered to also contain a Hyundai Terracan sports-utility vehicle,” Lapena said.

The shipment consigned to 429 Entreprises with office address Purok 5 Km 24 Bunawan, Davao City, came from Korea and arrived at the port on March 10. A certain Juvy Buctuanon was identified as the customs broker of the shipment.

BoC-Davao reported the shipment passed through the red lane and was immediately examined by customs agents on March 12.

The agents discovered that aside from 295 packages of used completely-knock down dump truck and tractor head, the shipment also contained an undeclared used SUV.

The importation violated Executive Order 877-A or the Comprehensive Motor Vehicle Development Program, Department of Trade and Industry Administrative Order 08 or the Guidelines for the Mandatory Accreditation of Rebuilding Centers, and Section 1400 and 1113 paragraph F and I of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.