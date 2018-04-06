Customs seize jet skis, luxury sports car in Cebu

ALERT operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) have foiled an attempt by unscrupulous importers to sneak in into the country millions of pesos worth of misdeclared goods, including a luxury sports car.

Seized on Friday by the BoC-Port of Cebu was a 40-footer container van declared as used personal effects but was found out to contain brand new jet skis valued at $8,000 each.

Also seized was a used 2008 Porsche sports car worth at least P2.5 million. The car was issued a warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) after its consignee failed to present the required import permit.

Records showed that the jetkis came from the United States. It was consigned to Imerex Group of Companies Inc. The customs broker was identified as Christopher Saavedra with office address at Jakosalem, Cebu City.

Cebu district collector lawyer Elvira Cruz issued a WSD for the undeclared jet skis for violation of Section 1400 (Misdeclaration, Misclassification and Undervaluation in Goods Declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The seized goods are currently stored in the container area of Port of Cebu. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL