Customs seizes 2 luxury cars

BUREAU of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Isidro Lapeña on Wednesday ordered the seizure of two luxury cars declared as auto parts.

Lapeña said the two used Mercedez Benz cars were worth at least P10 million and were consigned to Juljerjac Trading.

“I commend all the BoC personnel instrumental in the apprehension of these luxury cars. I call on you to always safeguard our ports from all forms of smuggling,” he added after inspecting the vehicles.

The shipment, with entry number C-206595-17, arrived last month at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) from Hong Kong.

It was flagged red by X-ray personnel after the shipment showed image irregularities.

“X-ray Inspection Project agents found irregularities in the entry declaration after X-ray results produced questionable images,” Maj. Jaybee Raul Cometa, XIP chief, said.

Cometa recommended the issuance of alert order against the shipment for the conduct of 100 percent physical examination.

MICP Collector Vincent Philip Maronilla said the shipment was seized for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to Section 3 of Executive Order 156 prohibiting the importation of used motor vehicles.

“This is a prima facie evidence of misdeclaration. We will issue a warrant of seizure and detention against smuggled motor vehicles,” he added.

The cars are now in the custody of the MICP for further examination and evaluation.