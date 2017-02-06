Customs seizes P20M iPhones

Smuggled iPhone cellular phones worth about P20 million were seized by operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) after a week-long surveillance operations. Customs Commissioner Nicano Faeldon on Monday identified the consignee as Autum Way Enterprises and its broker Mario Botona Jr. of No.12 Fairlane Street, West Fairview, Quezon City (Metro Manila). Upon examination, some 400 pieces of iPhones were found concealed in sacks mixed with other items declared as wall clocks, shoe racks, fabrics and shoe material. The interception was the second in recent weeks after high-end cellphones were seized by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, raising alarm on the existence of rampant smuggling of cellphones, laptops and other gadgets.