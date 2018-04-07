Customs seizes Porsche, jet skis

OPERATIVES of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) foiled an attempt of unscrupulous importers to sneak into the country millions of pesos worth of misdeclared goods, including a luxury sports car.

The BoC-Port of Cebu seized on Friday a 40-foot container van with its contents declared as used personal effects but was found out to be carrying brand new jet skis valued at $8,000 each.

Also seized was a used 2008 Porsche sports car worth at least 2.5 million. A warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) was issued for the car after its consignee failed to present the required import permit for it.

Records showed that the jet skis which came from the United States were consigned to Imerex Group of Companies Inc. The customs broker who handled the shipment was Christopher Saavedra of Jakosalem, Cebu City.

Cebu district collector Elvira Cruz issued the WSD for the undeclared jet skis for violation of Section 1400 (Misdeclaration, Misclassification and Undervaluation in Goods Declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The seized goods are now stored in the container area of the Port of Cebu.