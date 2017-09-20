Customs seizes smuggled glutinous rice

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) has seized a 20-footer container van with sacks of glutinous rice worth at least P2 million. The shipment, which had been declared as polyster knitted breast cups, lacked an importation permit. The contraband was consigned to Worldwide Apparel Manufacturing Inc. Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said the shipment will undergo forfeiture proceedings for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016. X-ray Inspection Project head Maj. Jaybee Raul Cometa said the shipment arrived early this month but was not yet physically examined in the absence of the representative from Worldwide Apparel. The presence of rice instead of the declared items is a prima facie evidence of smuggling, he added.