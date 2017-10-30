Customs seizes snakes, lizards bound for Sweden

At least 15 various reptiles, 14 of which were dead, were discovered by the Bureau of Customs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport accredited bonded warehouse. Newly installed Customs District III Collector Ramon Anquilan said five Philippine cobras and 10 sailfin lizards were found in plastic containers declared as pastries and reportedly bound for Sweden. Anquilan said the snakes and nine of the lizards were already dead when they were found. The shipment, he added, was brought to the Pair Cargo on October 26. According to Anquilan, the sender was identified as Arvin Tuyay of San Pablo City in Laguna and the consignee was Wal Demar Timot of Sjobo, Sweden. But he said they are still verifying the authenticity of the sender and the recipient. When Customs authorities found the reptiles, they noticed that the plastic containers did not have a single hole for ventilation, apparently causing the death of the 14 reptiles. The remaining lizard was turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for treatment.

