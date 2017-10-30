Customs seizes snakes, lizards bound for Sweden  

CARGO that was declared initially as pastries bound for Sweden turned out to be filled with a variety of reptiles, according to a Customs official.

Newly installed Customs District III Collector Ramon Anquilan said five Philippine Cobras, one of them a Viper, and 10 Sailfin lizards were found inside plastic containers that were stored at an accredited bonded warehouse at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

However, Anquilan said the snakes and nine lizards were already dead when they were discovered. The shipment, he added, was brought to the Pair Cargo last October 26.

Anquilan said the sender was identified as Arvin Tuyay of San Pablo City in Laguna and the consignee was Wal Demar Timot of Sjobo, Sweden. He said the authenticity of the identities of the sender and recipient was being verified.

When Customs authorities found the reptiles, they noticed that the plastic containers did not have any ventilation, which caused the deaths of the 14 reptiles.

The lizard that survived was subsequently turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for treatment. BENJIE L. VERGARA