Customs ‘Tara’ list

THE Manila Times is posting the names of Customs staff and officials allegedly on the “Tara” list based on Senator Panfilo Lacson’s expose at the Senate on Wednesday.

Alleged bribe givers or “players” at the Bureau of Customs:

Tina Yu Jerry Yu Manny Santos David Tan Jude Logarta Eric Yap Edvic Yap Ruben Taguba/Mark Taguba Noel Bonvalin John Paul Teves Gerry Teves Joel Teves Jan Jan Teves Ringo Teves George Tan Diogenes “Dennis” De Rama Henry Tan Bim Castillo George Wee Atty. Veneer Baquiran Johnny Sy Armando “Burog” Tolentino and Ruel Tolentino “Kimberly” Gamboa Bobot Sison Marty Pimentel of Cebu a certain “Eunice” of Davao Jun Diamante Vic Reyes Gerry Yap Arnold Saulong Hope Arnulfo Saulong Boy Sabater Nero Andal Lea Cruz Aying Acuzar / Eduardo Dio Rey Tubig Ruel Sy Frank Wong Chi Men Jen Yu Grace Bisaya Arthur Tan Charlie Tan of Davao Group Anthony Ng

Names of identified collectors/bagmen:

Atty. Christopher Bolastig thru Russel and Estrella, and Atty Genefielle Lagmay for the Office of the Commissioner (OCOMM) Nanie Koh for Import and Assessment Service (IAS); Also included is a certain Lorna Rosario. Joel Pinawin, Ollie Valiente, and Teddy Sagaral for Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Atty. Larribert Hilario for the Risk Management Office (RMO) /Command Center (COMMCEN) A certain “Magic” or Major Salamanca for the Enforcement Group (EG) Bien Rubio, Jerry and Diego Santiago for the Intelligence Group (IG) Jasmin Obillos for Revenue Collection Monitoring Group (RCMG) Sia Otto and Roy for Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group Bien Rubio, again, for Intellectual Property Rights Division Atty. Tom Tagra for Legal Services Boy Garcia for Accounts Management Office (AMO) Certain Mamadra, Bobadilla and Mamao for Customs Collector in NAIA A certain “Hunk” for the Customs Collector in Subic Efren Ambagan and a certain Guiao for the Customs Collector in Clark Alfred and Daniel Wagwag for the District Collector, Port of Manila (POM) Jun Rapa for the Dep. Collector for Operations for POM Alex, Atty. Mimi Aldave and Atty. Vener Baquiran for the District Collector, Manila International Container Port (MICP) Jayson Calinap for X Ray in MICP Agama and Junjun Reyes for X Ray at POM For the Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) for Manila International Container Port : Ordoña and Bundukin with a certain “Ante” as runner; and Lino Arroyo for the Enforcement and Security Service, Port of Manila Amounts being regularly distributed in the payola system. Per container

For Bureau of Customs, Central Office, the following are the standard tara for each office or division:

P5,000 to 10,000 for Office of the Commissioner (OCOMM) P5,000 to P10,000 for Command Center (COMMCEN) P1,000 to P3,000 for the Assessment Operations Coordinating Group (AOCG) P1,500 to P3,000 for the Intelligence Group (IG) P3,000 to P10,000 for CIIS CENTRAL P500 to P1,000 for CIIS Director’s Office P1,000 to P3,000 for the Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD) P1,000 to P2,000 for the Accounts Management Office (AMO) P1,000 to P3,000 for the Import and Assessment Service (IAS)

For Manila International Container Port (MICP) and Port of Manila (POM):

P9,000 to P15,000 for the Section Heads, Appraisers and Examiners in the Formal Entry Division for both MICP and POM P1,000 to P3,000 for the Informal Entry Division for both MICP and POM P3,000 each for MICP and POM Collector’s Office P500 to P1,000 for CIIS Port for both MICP and POM P500 for Enforcement and Security Service for both MICP and POM P500 to P1,000 for both MICP and POM P200 for the Piers and Inspection Division for both MICP and POM P1,000 to P3,000 for the Deputy District Collector of POM P1,000 to P1,500 for XRAY

Recipients of tara/payola at the Bureau of Customs:

1.Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon

2.Deputy Commissioner Teddy Raval – Intelligence Group (IG)

3.Deputy Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno -Enforcement Group (EG)

4.Deputy Commissioner Gerardo Gambala of the Command Center

5.Deputy Commissioner Natalio C. Ecarma III of Revenue Collection Monitoring Group (RCMG)

6.Deputy Commissioner Edward James Dy Buco of Assessment and Operations Coordination Group (AOCG)

7.Director Neil Estrella – Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service [CIIS] (alleged to collect also for the Office of the Commissioner [OCOMM] together with Chris Bolastig)

8.Atty. Zsae de Guzman – Chief, Intellectual Property Rights Division

9.Atty. Larribert Hilario of Risk Management Office (RMO)

10. Joel Pinawin, OIC Chief, Intelligence Division of the BOC (one of the alleged collectors of Director Estrella)

11. Director Milo Maestrecampo – Import and Assessment Service (IAS)

12.Atty. Grace Malabed, Acting Chief of the Account Management Office (AMO)

13.Atty. Alvin H. Ebreo, Director Legal Service under Revenue Collection Monitoring Group (RCMG)

All Section Heads, Appraisers and Examiners in the Formal Entry Division in both the MICP and POM

Athena Dans of the Informal Entry Division MICP

All Section Heads, Appraisers and Examiners in the Informal Entry Division in the POM

MICP & POM Sections 1, 9, 10, & 15 Chief Appraiser and Examiner

For the District Collectors/Officers, the following names were mentioned: