Customs turns over P10M in illegal drugs to anti-narcotics group

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Friday turned over to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) P10 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” and kush weeds seized at a warehouse near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

According to District III Collector Carmelita Talusan, the 2,066 grams or 2.06 kilos of shabu and 127.60 grams of kush weeds were sent separately on different dates but different senders and both came from California.

The packages were consigned to a certain Savannah Valdez of General Trias, Cavite and Emmer Soncruz Medina of Quezon City, that arrived last March 28, 2018, and April 18, 2018, respectively.

Talusan said the illegal substances concealed in two boxes declared as toys yielded unbranded, colorless crystalline substance when inspected by Customs examiners.

The airport Customs official added that both boxes underwent x-ray scanning and rigid inspection after no one has claimed it. It was subsequently going through initial drug test, which turned out to be positive for methamphetamine.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña reminded airport’s Customs rank and file that the strict monitoring was not only to collect and meet the bureau’s revenue target but also “to intensify BOC’s campaign against the smuggling of illegal goods in the country.”

Methamphetamine is usually produced by syndicates in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. But some syndicates in the United States, Lapeña said, have now been manufacturing methamphetamine because it was a “lucrative business.”

In March, a female claimant was apprehended when she picked up a package with 962 Ecstasy tablets at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City.

Monica Santos of Morato, Quezon City, claimed that the parcel was declared as a photo album.

The party drugs, which were sent by a certain Samson Santos from the Netherlands, weighed some 1.3 kilos and have a street value of more than P14 million. BENJIE L. VERGARA